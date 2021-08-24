ALTON - The Alton Branch NAACP regretfully announces that after several meetings, they have decided to cancel their 2021 Freedom Fund Banquet. The dinner was scheduled for September 18th at Lewis & Clark Community College.

They first and foremost wanted to thank the community and surrounding community for their continued support of the organization.

Andy Hightower, President of the Alton Branch said, "It is only with your gracious support that we continue to serve. As we continue our efforts to address civil rights issues in our area, we ask for your continued support."

Because the Alton Branch NAACP will honor all scholarships and program obligations in 2021, they will still be printing their annual Alton Branch NAACP Advertisement Book. The Ad Book features the 2021 college scholarship recipients, award recipients, and area businesses and patrons who have generously supported the organization. Ads will be accepted until September 18, 2021.

Tickets will be refunded upon request by calling Mrs. Maxine Caldwell at (618)795-5786 or Mrs. Anita Banks at (618)465-8366.

Local Ad Rates:

Full Page - $150

Half Page - $100

Quarter Page - $50

Single Name - $10

Corporate Sponsors are as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Platinum - $5,000

Gold - $2,000

Silver - $1,500

Bronze - $1,000

Email ads to AltonBranchNAACP@gmail.com

Make checks payable to:

Alton Branch NAACP

P.O. Box 1216

Alton, IL 62002

Attention: Ad Journal

"We appreciate your time, consideration, and ongoing support," says Hightower.

More like this:

Related Video: