Alton Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet Cancelled
ALTON - The Alton Branch NAACP regretfully announces that after several meetings, they have decided to cancel their 2021 Freedom Fund Banquet. The dinner was scheduled for September 18th at Lewis & Clark Community College.
They first and foremost wanted to thank the community and surrounding community for their continued support of the organization.
Andy Hightower, President of the Alton Branch said, "It is only with your gracious support that we continue to serve. As we continue our efforts to address civil rights issues in our area, we ask for your continued support."
Because the Alton Branch NAACP will honor all scholarships and program obligations in 2021, they will still be printing their annual Alton Branch NAACP Advertisement Book. The Ad Book features the 2021 college scholarship recipients, award recipients, and area businesses and patrons who have generously supported the organization. Ads will be accepted until September 18, 2021.
Tickets will be refunded upon request by calling Mrs. Maxine Caldwell at (618)795-5786 or Mrs. Anita Banks at (618)465-8366.
Local Ad Rates:
Full Page - $150
Half Page - $100
Quarter Page - $50
Single Name - $10
Corporate Sponsors are as follows:
Platinum - $5,000
Gold - $2,000
Silver - $1,500
Bronze - $1,000
Email ads to AltonBranchNAACP@gmail.com
Make checks payable to:
Alton Branch NAACP
P.O. Box 1216
Alton, IL 62002
Attention: Ad Journal
"We appreciate your time, consideration, and ongoing support," says Hightower.
