ALTON - The Alton boys soccer team was recently honored with IHSA Academic Team recognition.

The 2023 Redbirds boys soccer squad, coached by Greg Nasello, carried a 3.34 grade point average on a 4.0 scale to be selected for the honor.

Coach Nasello, a long-time college instructor, said he was as proud of this as a winning record.

“Being a college instructor, I try to instill in all my players the importance of education. So few players make it to college and even less to a professional level that the focus of playing any sport needs to be education.”

Other area teams on the boys' soccer list for fall 2023 were Collinsville, Marquette Catholic, Jersey Community High School and Triad High School. Breese Mater Dei was also on the list.

