ALTON BOYS WIN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT QUALIFIER, GIRLS COME IN THIRD: The Alton boys bowling team won a qualifying tournament for the Southern Illinois Shootout on Saturday at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville, while the Redbird girls came in third on the day.

The Redbird boys won with a team score of 4,021 for four games. Austin Rathgeb led Alton with a four-game series of 894, while Ben Mitchell shot an 877 series to help the Redbirds advance over Taylorville, Marquette Catholic and host Jersey.

The Redbird girls came in third in their qualifying tournament, with a four-game score of 2,314. Taylorville won the qualifier over Alton and Jersey, advancing to the finals Thursday at Bel-Air Lanes in Belleville. Bel Springman led the Redbirds with a four-game set of 564.

Both Alton teams will go up against Edwardsville Monday afternoon at Edison's Entertainment Center, with the Redbird boys bowling in the finals of the Shootout Thursday morning at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, starting at 9 a.m.

