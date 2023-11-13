ALTON - Alton High School's boys bowling team started its season last week. Tuesday and Wednesday were the Southwestern Conference Tournament dates. On Tuesday the boys traveled to Bel Air and Wednesday to O’Fallon. After six games, the varsity boys are in good shape to finish in second place behind O’Fallon, Head Coach David Meyer said.

Leading the way for the varsity team was senior Roman Cross with a 1414 and then in order was junior Sam Ottwell with 1227 and junior Gabe Futhey with 1163.

Leading the way for JV was junior Gavin Goewey with 1038.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the boys traveled to Collinsville for the Zach LeCuyer Invite. The boys finished 11th out of 32 Teams.

After lunch, the field was divided into three divisions by their morning totals. AHS was 14th and bowled in the Silver Division. AHS took first place in Silver for the day and did move up three positions in total to finish 11th. Leading the way for the boys was sophomore Brayden Buchanan with 1169 and following was junior Sam Ottwell with 1110.

The AHS boys have no competitions this week and go to Edwardsville on Monday, November 20.

"This boys' team appears to be very exciting and can be very competitive," Coach Meyer said. "It will be a fun season."

More like this: