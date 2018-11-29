ALTON – The Alton Community Unit School District Number 11 Board of Education declined to take further action following an investigation into an incident during Alton High School’s boys' basketball game against Riverview Gardens of Riverview, Mo., on Nov. 23.

The Redbirds’ boys basketball season will resume with practices and games, effective on Thursday. A game scheduled at home against Jersey on Friday has been cancelled, and the next scheduled game is Dec. 4 at O’Fallon.

The incident is also being investigated by the athletic department and Madison County law enforcement.

“We have thoroughly investigated the incident that occurred at last Friday’s basketball game,” said Superintendent Mark Cappel in a press release issued after the meeting. “Because of student confidentiality, we will not be sharing any information on disciplinary actions or related consequences associated with the incident. I want to share that, while it is extremely regrettable that this occurred, it is an isolated event that should in no way serve as a representation of our athletic programs or the character of our athletes. The Alton School District’s Athletic programs have established and maintained a rich history of sportsmanship, honor, and excellence.

“We will continue in striving to ensure that an incident like this does not happen again in the future,” Cappel’s statement continued, “and that our students and student-athletes are equipped and empowered to make good choices at all times.”

The Board also said no further comments on the incident will be made.

With 17.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the game between the Redbirds and Rams, a bench-clearing fight broke out that spilled over into the stands. The officials decided to end the game at that point, with both teams receiving forfeit losses. The last day of the Alton Tip-Off Classic was cancelled, and both teams forfeited their final games in the tournament.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

