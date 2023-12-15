ALTON – The Alton High boys basketball team was set to host the Belleville East Lancers in a key Southwestern Conference matchup Friday night in A-Town.

But, at 7:30 p.m., the game’s scheduled tip-off time, neither team was warming up on the court.

It was later announced that the game would be canceled due to a medical emergency on Belleville East’s behalf.

A make-up date is to be set next week.

The Redbirds are 5-4 on the season and will play at home on Monday, Dec. 18 against SIUE Charter at 7 p.m.