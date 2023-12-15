Alton Boys Basketball Game Cancelled Due To Medical Emergency
ALTON – The Alton High boys basketball team was set to host the Belleville East Lancers in a key Southwestern Conference matchup Friday night in A-Town.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
But, at 7:30 p.m., the game’s scheduled tip-off time, neither team was warming up on the court.
It was later announced that the game would be canceled due to a medical emergency on Belleville East’s behalf.
A make-up date is to be set next week.
The Redbirds are 5-4 on the season and will play at home on Monday, Dec. 18 against SIUE Charter at 7 p.m.