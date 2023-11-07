ALTON/GODFREY - The Boys and Girls Club of Alton will sponsor their annual Tennies & Ties fundraiser as a fun way to raise money for the Club’s programs and celebrate 26 years of service.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Speakers will talk about youth advocacy in the Metro East area, and many Riverbend community members will be recognized for their work to help local kids.

“As the name implies, attendees are encouraged to put on their favorite sneakers and ties and come ready to play games,” the Club said in a statement. “The Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Inc. serves more than 100 local youth each day…It’s our mission to inspire all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.”

The Club sponsors an afterschool program and many groups to promote leadership, self-esteem, STEM education and more. They serve kids from ages 6–18. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Through donations, sponsors and volunteers, the Club is able to do more in the Alton community. The Tennies & Ties fundraiser will recognize some of the community members who make this work possible.

“The festivities include honoring several people who have gone above and beyond in their support of the Club this year,” the Club said. “Honorees for the evening are Fast Eddie’s Chicken, Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, The Loading Dock and Unity Fellowship Church.”

The Tennies and Ties night also welcomes a guest speaker. Melanie Jackson, a reporter with KMOV-TV News 4 in St. Louis, will address the crowd and share her experience reporting on “well-deserving youth who have displayed excellence within our community,” the Club said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Alton Executive Director, Al Womack, Jr., expressed his excitement to hear from Jackson and learn how her work throughout the Metro East can serve as an example in Alton.

“We are blessed to have Melanie as our featured speaker,” Womack said. “She has given her time and effort to several nonprofits over the years. We are very excited she was able to fit Tennis & Ties into her schedule.”

All proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. Tickets for the Tennies & Ties fundraiser cost $50 and can be purchased at the Club, located at 2512 Amelia Street in Alton. Womack said they are still looking for sponsors. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, call the Club at 618-462-6249 or visit their official website at BGCAlton.org.

