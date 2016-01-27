Alton’s boys bowling team came alive at the Belleville Sectional at Camelot Bowl and placed fifth with a score of 6,285 this past weekend.

The team plays Friday in the IHSA State Bowling Tournament at O’Fallon.

Alton team qualifiers are Jacob Donahue, Matt Engdale, Matt Fritz, Derek Henderson, Nik Meggos, Will Paisley, Chris Perkey, and Tyler Stevenson. Collinsville won the sectional with a score of 6,795, followed by O’Fallon with 6,761.

Jacob Donahue was Alton’s top scorer with a 1,395, including a 300 game and “did a fantastic job,” Alton head coach Jeff Woszczynski said. “Jacob and Tyler and all the kids bowled well. In the afternoon, Jacob came out with a 300 game and didn’t look back.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Chris Perkey followed with a 1,249 and Matt Fritz bowled 1,167, Nik Meggos had a 900 and Derek Henderson contributed a 193.

“With this team, no one expected us to advance,” Woszczynski said. “We just got up there and relaxed and didn’t worry about being in a certain place. We threw the ball well on Saturday. If we bowl like that next Friday, we will make it to Saturday.”

Saturday will be the final day of the IHSA State Bowling Tournament in O’Fallon.

Woszczynski said his team came on at just the right time in the regional and sectional and he hopes for the same this Friday and Saturday in O’Fallon.

“The kids really started to get into it Saturday in Belleville, the coach said. “It is something we lacked all season. We needed something. I don’t know exactly what it was that brought them all together but I am glad it happened.”

More like this: