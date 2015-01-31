Alton’s Lucas Pejakovich held on to his seventh position in the IHSA state bowling individual finals on Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon with a two-day score of 2,675.

Civic Memorial’s Jacob Troeckler placed 26th with a score of 2,551.

Alton bowling coach Jeff Woszczynski said he was extremely pleased seeing Pejakovich qualify for the final day. The coach said Pejakovich is the first boys bowler in Alton history to receive a medal two years in a row.

“Jacob had five strikes in a row at the end,” Woszcyznski said. “There were 10 kids who were really close. I was really proud of him.”

Jacob Nimtz of Machesney Park scored a 3,011 to score at the top of the individual list.

Rockton won the state title with a score of 12,909; O’Fallon was fifth (12,480)

