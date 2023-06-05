AMES, Iowa – More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Area students on the list are as follows:

Jason Taylor Godi, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Bethalto, IL

Lin Michael Pizzo, 4, Interior Design


Edwardsville, IL

Kurt Jacob Brase, 4, Agricultural Engineering

John Henry Hilker, 4, Aerospace Engineering

Henry Russell Lingafelter, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Taryn Leigh Trauernicht, 2, Industrial Engineering

Adam Donald Walters, 4, Software Engineering


Hamel, IL

William Reese Kirk, 4, Mechanical Engineering

