The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) recently received a substantial donation of spring flower bulbs from The Home Depot. In an effort to encourage the community to become involved in their beautification efforts, the committee has decided to offer a large portion of the donated bulbs to interested Alton residents and community groups.

The bulbs, which include various spring flower varieties, will be available on a first come, first served basis from 10am to noon on Saturday, January 25, 2014 at Haskell House, 1211 Henry Street, in Alton.

“The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee is proud to offer these flower bulbs to citizens and community groups as part of our continued effort to improve our city,” said Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee, Chairwoman of the ABCCC. “We hope the citizens of Alton will take advantage of this easy opportunity to beautify the community, an opportunity made possible by the generous donation of these flower bulbs by The Home Depot.”

For more information, contact 2nd Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee, Chairwoman of the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, at 618-304-4315.

