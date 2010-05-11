(Alton, IL) – The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) would like to invite residents and other neighborhood groups to submit applications for the 2010 Neighborhood Beautification Grants. The purpose of the ABCCC grants program is to support neighborhoods in their efforts to beautify and improve the community, by working together to take ownership of public spaces.

Grant awards will range from $100 - $250. Grant applications may be picked up from the Alton City Clerk’s Office (101 E. Third Street) or the Alton Parks and Recreation Office (2 Emma Kaus Lane) or may be downloaded from the City’s website, http://www.alton-il.com. Grant applications must be received at 101 E. Third Street, Alton, IL 62002 by 3:00 P.M. on May 28, 2010.

Grant priorities include community driven initiatives that beautify the neighborhoods, enhance public spaces, and/or restore the natural ecology of an area. Funding will support physical improvements including plantings, container planting, graffiti removal, clean-ups, community garden improvements, and other beautification projects on public spaces. Projects NOT eligible for funding include projects on private property, projects that have already taken place or costs already incurred, have received grant funding within the last six months from ABCCC, installation of trash cans or permanent structures, tree removal, play equipment, overhead costs (office supplies, phone bills, labor etc.), and tools and equipment. All projects must be located within the City of Alton.

Questions regarding the Grant application should be directed to Carolyn Gronemeier, ABCCC Chairman, at 465-0859.

The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) was created in 2004. ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton.

