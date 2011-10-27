October 27, 2011 – The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) will be holding a work day on November 3, 2011, in and around the fountain in the triangle at the intersection of State and Belle Streets. Committee members will gather at that location at 3:30 P.M. Participants will remove litter, weeds, and overgrowth from the triangle. In the case of bad weather, the work day will be cancelled.

Members of the public are invited to participate and should bring gloves and bags.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We did a cleanup in October at the Lovejoy Monument and it was well attended,” said ABCCC Chairman Carolyn Gronemeier. “We wanted to do more beautification projects in the City besides the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups and the fountain area at State and Belle Streets is highly trafficked, visible area. I hope that members of the community can join us like they did last month for this beautification project.”

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at 1211 Henry Street. These meetings are open to the public. For more information on the Work Day or ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn Gronemeier at 465-0859 or visit their website at http://alton-il.com/councilminutes.cfm?folder=Alton%20Beautification%20and%20Clean%20City%20Committee

More like this: