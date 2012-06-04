June 4, 2012 – The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) will be holding another work day on June 7, 2012, at two locations in the City of Alton.

The first location is at the “Welcome to Alton” sign on North Alby and the second location is across from 1300 East Broadway. Both cleanups will start at 3:30 P.M. and occur simultaneously. In the event of bad weather, the cleanups will be canceled.

Members of the public are invited to participate and should bring rakes, gloves, trimmers, and paper bags.

“Numerous tourists visit Alton during the summer months and we would like our ‘front doors’ to look welcoming and litter free,” said ABCCC Chairman Carolyn MacAfee. “Early June is a great time to spruce up our City and I hope other members of the public will join us for the work day.”

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at 1211 Henry Street, unless a work day is scheduled. These meetings and work days are open to the public. For more information on work days or ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn MacAfee at 465-0859 or visit their website at http://www.alton-il.com/abccc.

