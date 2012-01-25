January 25, 2012 – The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) will be holding another work day on February 2, 2012, at the 5th and Langdon Street entrance to Seminary Square, formerly known as Garfield Park. Committee members will gather at that location at 3:30 P.M. In the event of bad weather or temperatures less than thirty (30) degrees, the work day will be cancelled.

Members of the public are invited to participate and should bring rakes, gloves, trimmers, and paper bags.

“We had a great turnout in January for the workday at Broadway and Alby,” said ABCCC Chairman Carolyn Macafee. “Several people that were not members of ABCCC participated and I hope other members of the public will join us for the February 2nd work day.”

In addition to work days around Alton, ABCCC organizes the spring and fall City-Wide Litter Cleanups. The spring cleanup will be Saturday, May 19th, rain or shine. For more information on the cleanup, please contact Carolyn Macafee at 465-0859.

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life in Alton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at 1211 Henry Street, unless a work day is scheduled. These meetings and work days are open to the public. For more information on work days or ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn Macafee at 465-0859 or visit their website at http://alton-il.com/councilminutes.cfm?folder=Alton%20Beautification%20and%20Clean%20City%20Committee

