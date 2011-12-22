December 22, 2011 – To kick-off the new year, the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) will be holding a work day on January 5, 2012, on Broadway between Alby and Easton Streets. Committee members will gather at that location at 3:30 P.M. In the event of bad weather or temperatures less than twenty-nine (29) degrees, the work day will be cancelled.

Members of the public are invited to participate and should bring rakes, gloves, and paper bags.

"The Parks and Recreation Department planted some new trees along this stretch of Broadway and some of the beds need to have old flowers and weeds removed," said ABCCC Chairman Carolyn Macafee. "ABCCC thought this would be a good project for the beginning of the year; we are planning additional cleanup projects in the future. I hope that members of the public and businesses in this area will join us for this beautification project."

Created in 2004, ABCCC is a group of citizen volunteers who are appointed by and report to the Mayor and City Council. The goal of the Committee is to enhance the overall visual appearance of the City and the quality of life inAlton. ABCCC is the primary coordinator for the two City-Wide Litter Cleanups. ABCCC usually meets the first Thursday of each month at 3:30 P.M. at Haskell House at1211 Henry Street, unless a work day is scheduled. These meetings and work days are open to the public. For more information on work days or ABCCC, please contact Chairman Carolyn Macafee at 465-0859 or visit their website at

http://alton-il.com/councilminutes.cfm?folder=Alton%20Beautification%20and%20Clean%20City%20Committee

