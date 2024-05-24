EDWARDSVILLE - Alton High School Athletic Director Christopher Kusnerick announced with the rain forecast for during the day Friday and evening, they have decided to move the 10 a.m. regional championship baseball game on Saturday, May 25, 2024, between Alton and Belleville West to Southern Illinois University's Roy E. Lee Field.

Gates will open up at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Kusnerick said.

Warm-Up: Saturday: Both teams warm up in the outfield at 9:15 a.m. The home team takes the field at 9:30 a.m./Away team takes the field at 9:40 a.m. Umpires and Coaches meet at home plate at 9:50 a.m. Introduction of players and coaches at 9:55 a.m. National Anthem at 9:58 a.m.

In action on Thursday night at Alton, the Redbirds prevailed. This is the recap.

AT ALTON

ALTON 11, QUINCY 7: Alton jumped into the lead with three runs in the second, and after Quincy jumped into the lead 5-3, the Redbirds scored twice in the fourth, five in the fifth, and once in the sixth to take the win and eliminate Quincy at Redbirds Field.

Reid Murray had three hits and five RBIs for Alton, while Austin Rathgeb had three hits and four RBIs, and both Logan Bogard and Alex Siatos had a hit and RBI each. Murray also struck out three on the mound, while Rathgeb fanned two.

The Blue Devils end their season at 13-17, while the Redbirds are 19-16, and now face Belleville West in the regional final Saturday morning at 10 a.m., which will be played at Roy E. Lee Field at SIU-Edwardsville.

In the second semifinal at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville, O'Fallon won over Belleville East 8-1 to advance to Saturday's final, starting at 10 a.m.

