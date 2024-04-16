ALTON - Alton's boys baseball team has a lot to be proud about this spring season with 13 wins even at mid-April and much success ahead. On Saturday, the boys and their coach Scott Harper paid tribute to the Alton community they love with heavy participation in the Pride, Inc., City-Wide Cleanup.

For Coach Harper and many of the other Alton High coaches, coaching the boys is much more than just time on the field. Many of the Alton coaches and the athletic director hope to instill some life lessons in the boys and on Saturday, April 13, 2024, Coach Harper did just that as there was a massive AHS boys turnout in the City-Wide Cleanup.

Article continues after sponsor message

Harper said about 60 players and coaches turned out and it matched up perfectly with such a nice day.

"It is great for them to recognize the need we have in the community for this," he said of the cleanup. "The guys appreciate the support they are getting from the community. The team is doing well this year.

"They are good young men and giving back is a big part of them."

More like this: