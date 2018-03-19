ALTON - The 6th annual Alton Band & Orchestra Builders (ABOB) Spring Vendor Fair will take place this Saturday, March 24 at Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Rd., from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be over 90 vendors and crafters as well as a raffle for various items the vendors and crafters have donated. Admission to the Vendor Fair is free. A list of vendors and crafters can be found at www.abob.net/vendor-fair.

The Marching 100 and Alton H.S. music department will also host its annual Chris Cakes Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., in the AHS cafeteria. Tickets are $7.00 and paid as you enter the pancake breakfast.

All funds raised go back to the students in the Marching 100 and the Alton School District band and orchestra program.

