ALTON – The Alton High School Athletics program inducted six more into its Hall of Fame.

The six men were announced at halftime of Alton’s home basketball game Wednesday night and were announced by current AHS baseball coach Scott Harper.

Partick Gibson

A 2002 graduate, Gibson holds many prized records for Alton’s baseball program. He’s first in the following stats: career home runs (18), career RBIs (160), career at-bats (417), and total plate appearances (486).

A four-time varsity letter winner from 1999-2002, the outfielder/first baseman helped the Redbirds win 84 games and two regional titles in his four years at AHS.

He’s second all-time in career hits with 156 and was batting .481 in his junior season.

Jeremy Bond

On the same team as Gibson, also a 2002 graduate, Bond was a three-time varsity letter winner from 2000-2002.

In his junior season, he was recognized as the Southwestern Conference Player of the Year as well as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro Player of the Year.

He’s first in the following stats: career batting average (.437), career hits (162), career singles (111), career triples (13), career runs scored (157), career stolen bases (76), and career walks (87).

As a second baseman, he was a key member of the regional championship teams in 2001 and 2002 and was named first-team All-Southwestern Conference in those same years.

Mike Minton

A three-sport athlete and 2004 graduate, Minton excelled at football, wrestling, and track and field.

On the gridiron, he was a four-time varsity letter winner from 2000-2003 as an offensive guard/defensive tackle.

He started more varsity football games than any other player in program history with 39 career starts, including three playoff games in 2001, 2002, and 2003.

He was nominated team captain and MVP in 2003 and made a total of 204 career tackles while being a four-time Southwestern Conference player.

Article continues after sponsor message

In wrestling, he was a three-time varsity letter winner from 2002-2004. A two-time IHSA state qualifier, Minton earned 102 career wins which is 13th all-time.

Finally, in field events, Minton threw the shot put and discuss and was a two-time varsity letter winner in 2002 and 2003.

Bobby Collins Jr.

A 1986 graduate, Collins was a four-time varsity letter winner from 1983-1986 in basketball.

With 1,088 points, he is 11th all-time in leading scorers. He had a team-high in rebounds in his senior year with 184 while averaging 15.4 points per game.

In 1985 and 1986 he was named first-team All-Southwestern Conference and was an Honorable Mention All-State selection.

He went on to play college basketball at Arkansas State University from 1987-1992 and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications.

Randy Adler

A 1977 graduate, Adler was a standout in both track and field and cross country. He was a three-time varsity letter winner in both from 1975-1977.

His junior year was his breakout season in cross-country. He was a Southwestern Conference champion and finished third at the IHSA state championship meet. He was a St. Louis Post-Dispatch Athlete of the Week and an All-American. That same year, he went undefeated on his home course.

For track, he was a distance runner, excelling in the two-mile run. He qualified for state in the two-mile in his sophomore season. His junior year he qualified for both the one-mile and the two-mile race.

He is the current record holder at AHS in the two-mile with a time of 9:22.9.

Glenn Lott

A 1971 graduate, Lott was a two-sport athlete. He was a four-time varsity letter winner in both basketball and football from 1968-1971.

Football was his go-to sport though.

He was a starting linebacker in 1970 on an Alton team that was ranked No. 2 in the state. He was an All-Southwestern Conference selection from 1969-1971 and was named all-state in ’70 and ’71.

He went on to play at Drake University where he earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors as a safety. He was team captain and an All-American selection in 1974.

He was also a second-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 1975 NFL Draft.

More like this: