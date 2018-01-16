Alton Athletic Association names Athletes of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Athletics Association Athletes of the Month are shown above and below. Article continues after sponsor message The Athletes of the Month are as follows: Adrian Elliot, Alton Middle School basketball, Dawson Gurley, Alton High School cheer, Madison Wilson, Alton Middle School cheer, and Jacoby Jones, Alton High School basketball. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip