Alton Athletic Director Names Jon Kenney As Redbirds' New Head Girls Golf Coach
ALTON - Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S. CAA, announced today that Jon Kenney has been selected as the new Alton Lady Redbird golf coach.
"Jon Kenney replaces long time coach Carey Cappel, who stepped down after 13 years leading the girls program with a 113-99 record overall, which included a state final appearance in 2014," the athletic director said.
"Coach Kenney has been involved in the game of golf in the Alton community for many years and brings quite a bit of experience to the position."
