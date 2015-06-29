The Alton Athletic Department is announcing it's first of two athletic registration nights for this summer. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 7th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Alton High School Commons. Students planning on participate in athletics at AHS or AMS for the upcoming school year are welcome to come fill out appropriate paperwork and obtain a discounted athletic physical for the upcoming year. This should also abbreviate registration for these students in early August.

Athletic Physicals will be provided by the Lewis & Clark Community College Family Health Department and will cost $25.

A parent and/or legal guardian must accompany the student-athlete to the registration.

The second registration night is scheduled for Thursday, July 30th tentatively at the Annex Gym at Alton Middle School depending on parking lot construction.

Questions, contact the Alton Athletic Department Office 618-474-1800.

