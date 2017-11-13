Alton Athletic Association recognizes November Athletes of the Month: Thames, Myers, Bemis, and Cummings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association would like to recognize November's Athletes of the Month: Alton Middle School Athletes of the Month Leah Thamesplays 8th Grade Girls Basketball at Alton Middle School. Haylie Myers is on the 8th Grade Cheer team at the Middle School. Article continues after sponsor message Alton High School Athletes of the Month Morgan Bemis plays Varsity Girls Golf. Kelvin Cummings runs Cross Country. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football