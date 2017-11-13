Alton Athletic Association recognizes November Athletes of the Month: Thames, Myers, Bemis, and Cummings
November 13, 2017 4:21 PM November 13, 2017 4:35 PM
ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association would like to recognize November's Athletes of the Month:
Alton Middle School Athletes of the Month
Leah Thamesplays 8th Grade Girls Basketball at Alton Middle School.
Haylie Myers is on the 8th Grade Cheer team at the Middle School.
Alton High School Athletes of the Month
Morgan Bemis plays Varsity Girls Golf.
Kelvin Cummings runs Cross Country.
