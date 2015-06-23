The Alton Special Olympics team travelled recently to Bloomington, Illinois to compete in the 38th Annual Summer Games.

Over 4,000 athletes from across the state of Illinois, made an appearance at the games. Twelve athletes from the Alton Special Olympics team qualified for the state games. They were divided between events in swimming and track and field at the competition.

“Every year we have come out to state with some incredible athletes,” said Alton Special Olympics Coach Tammy Talbert. “I love to see the excitement in the kids when they practice, compete, and have fun.”

One athlete named Marla Scoggins has been competing in Special Olympics competitions with the team since 1977.

“It’s wonderful getting to meet a lot of different people from across the state and compete against them,” said Scoggins. “The best part is meeting new and old friends at each competition and having the opportunity to be the best we can be in our events.”

“I am proud of each of the kids who are part of the Alton team,” said Talbert “Whether they competed in state or not, it is wonderful seeing the excitement and joy on their faces when they compete with each other.”

Talbert also added that she hopes for the Alton Special Olympics team to grow and send more athletes to state and regional competitions.

Listed below are the results of the Special Olympics Athletes who participated in 2015 Summer Games.

Deshun Arnold, 15

Arnold has competed in Special Olympics for 3 years. He participated in the long jump event for Track and Field, winning 5th place overall.

Josephine “Jo-Jo” Edwards, 19

Edwards has competed in Special Olympics for 3 years. She competed in the 50 meter dash this weekend, winning 2nd place overall.

Daniel Hoefert, 18

Hoefort has competed in Special Olympics for 5 years. This weekend he competed in swimming with the 4x25 freestyle relay winning a 1st place and in the 25 butterfly winning 2nd place.

Megan Huebner

Huebner has competed in Special Olympics for 7 years. She competed in two events this weekend with track and field including, the softball throw and 100 meter dash. Huebner received a 1st place for both events.

Joe Kane, 24

Kane has swum with Special Olympics for 6 years. This weekend, he competed in three events including the 4x25 freestyle relay, 50-butterfly, and 100-backstroke. From these events, Kane received 1st place for two of the events and 2nd place for the third.

Matthew Maag, 18

Maag has competed with Special Olympics for 4 years. He swam in three events this weekend including the 50-freestyle, 4x25 freestyle relay, and the 100-freestyle. He received 1st place in all three events.

Connor McManis, 11

Connor has competed in Special Olympics since the 2014 Fall semester. This weekend was his first state competition with the team. He competed in the 100-meter walk and tennis ball throw, where he received 2nd place for both events.

Mary McNamee, 47

McNamee has competed with Special Olympics since 1988. This weekend she swam in two events including the 50-butterfly, and 50-breaststroke. She placed 2nd and 3rd place in these events.

Anthony Proctor, 18

Proctor has competed in Special Olympics for 4 years. This weekend he swam the 4x25 freestyle relay, winning 1st place overall in his heat.

Marla Scoggins, 58

Scoggins has competed in Special Olympics since 1977. She participated in the 50 meter freestyle, winning 6th place overall in her heat.

Torsten Schwecikart, 20

Schwecikart has competed in Special Olympics for 8 years. This weekend he participated in the Track and Field softball throw, winning 4th in his division

Joseph White, 19

White has been competing in the Special Olympics for 5 years. This weekend he competed in the Track and Field Softball throw, winning 4th place in his division.

Special Olympics is a unified sports organization that has different events for athletes to participate in year round. The next event Special Olympics athletes can participate in is bowling starting in the fall. For more information on how to get involved or volunteer please contact Tammy Talbert at 314-541-6229 or Lisa Maag at 618-670-4652.

