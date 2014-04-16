Donovan Porter of Alton Middle School and Terrez Whitehead of Motivational Achievement Center were named as Students of the Month for April by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Donovan Porter is the son of Rouzell and Latasha Porter of Alton. He chose Finish Line for his gift card and Breast Cancer Awareness for his donation. Donovan is in 7th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS). Donovan is on Honor Roll and participates in football and track at AMS. He is not only dedicated to his school work but is always willing to assist other students in the classroom, motivating them to think through difficult problems. Donovan volunteers at church to assist with the Children’s Program as well as assists an elderly relative after school.

Article continues after sponsor message

Terrez Whitehead is the son of Donald Holmes and Shelly Reeder of Alton. He attends the Motivational Achievement Center. He chose WalMart for his gift card and Catholic Charities for his donation. Terrez is self-motivated to do well in school, is very goal oriented and demonstrates strong leadership skills. Terrez recently participated in the 17th Annual ARTSY – Youth Art Exhibit. He not only had art work as part of the exhibit, but he also helped Alton staff set up the exhibit and made rainbow loom bracelets during the exhibition for other students, their family and friends.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

###

More like this: