Jayla Fox of Alton Middle School and Roger Barfield of North Elementary School were named as Students of the Month for September by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Jayla Fox is the daughter of Candice Wallace of Godfrey. She chose Target for her gift card and Boys and Girls Club for her donation. Jayla is a Middle School student who is very involved in school activities. Her academic accomplishments consist of High Honor Roll and National Junior Honor Society. She is also involved in basketball, track, volleyball and orchestra. Community service is also important to Jayla. She has been involved, through her church, planting plants in area parks as well as feeding the homeless. Her teachers say she has a “willing heart to help others in need.” Jayla has a positive attitude and helps not only the staff at Alton Middle School, but students who need the help as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

Roger Barfield is the son of Imee Chapman-Barfield and Roger Barfield Jr. of Godfrey. He chose Walmart for his gift card and Cardinal Glennon/Children’s Hospital for his donation. Roger is an outstanding student and a stellar role model to his peers. He’s been on Honor Roll throughout his school career. His extra-curricular activities include North Student Council and orchestra. His teacher comments that his nickname is “Kid President”. This is due to his positive outlook on life and his willingness to help anyone and everyone.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

We are extremely proud of our September Students of the Month and look forward to the other accomplishments they will make to this community.

More like this: