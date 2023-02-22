ALTON - Alton Area Community Organizations and Leaders are hosting their Second Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Rock Spring Park from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

"This event is free and open to the public," Rosie Brown, one of the organizers, said. "There will be free food, games for all ages, free haircuts, prizes, and giveaways."

Brown said the Easter event in 2022 was spectacular for the community.

"We had an awesome committee, sponsors, volunteers, and the surrounding communities came together and put smiles on the faces of many children," she said. "We had games, prizes, food, and fun."

The inaugural Easter Egg Hunt was held at Gordon Moore Park on Easter Sunday 2022 and more than 400 parents, volunteers, cheerleaders, and political leaders were involved.

If you would like to become a sponsor, have an educational/community table, or volunteer, please get in touch with:

Alderwoman Rosie Brown, 4 th Ward at 219-580-2394

Ward at 219-580-2394 Kim Brice-Hollis, CLB Foundation at 618-917-7190

Leon Smallwood-Bey, 100 Men Movement at 618-216-0941

James Hickman, Mr. Everything at 404-246-6496

Please make all monetary donations payable to Mr. Everything, 211 East Elm St. Alton, IL 62002.

