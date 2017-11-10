ALTON - After 29 years of meeting monthly in various locations, the Alton Area Christian Women’s Connection will celebrate its last meeting on Monday, December 11, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. ($12.00 inclusive - For reservations, call Sharon at 660-9368.)

Women’s Connections are just one facet of a larger organization called Stonecroft, whose mission is to reconcile women to God through Jesus Christ, and whose motto is “where she is, as she is”. Stonecroft began in 1938 as a result of one woman’s desire to deepen her relationship with God through prayer. Shortly thereafter, she felt as if God was prompting her to invite others to pray with her, and soon 24 different groups were meeting weekly in their community of San Jose, California. They asked God for a way to teach women about the Jesus of the Bible by taking the Gospel right to them, and God answered by opening many doors. Since then, countless women have been inspired to share how their story intersects with God’s story. Sometimes this is done in large group events (such as Christian Women’s Connections), sometimes in smaller intimate settings (such as Stonecroft Bible Studies and Stonecroft Prayer Connections), and sometimes one-on-one. Over 15,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in more than 40 countries use Stonecroft’s materials and training to share the Gospel.

The planning team of the Alton Area Women’s Connection believes that God has completed the work He began in the form of our monthly luncheon meetings, but most certainly hasn’t finished His work in the lives of women in our area. We look forward to seeing how He uses the continuing Bible studies, Prayer Connections, Prays! Walks, and various outings and get-togethers to meet each woman “where she is, as she is.”

[Note: The November Christian Women’s Connection “Treats and Treasures: Annual Fair” will be held on Monday, November 13, from 11:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. $12.00, inclusive. For reservations, call Sharon at 660-9368.]

For more information on Stonecroft, or how to get connected with an Alton area Bible study or Prayer Connection, please visit Stonecroft.org. For more information on the Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection, the Belleville Christian Women’s Connection, or the Highland Women’s Connection, please see Stonecroft.org.

Thoughts from Alton Area Christian Women’s Connection Members:

“What an inspiration it has been for me to serve with the many devoted women associated with the Stonecroft organization! So many women have had the opportunity to fellowship and pray for each other. It has been a life-changing opportunity and I am so grateful for the wonderful blessings in my life.” (Peg Stafford)

“I have made so many lasting friendships from Christian Women’s Club. They have become my sisterhood. It is so comforting to know they are praying for you when you have a problem. They are such great ladies. I will miss the great companionship.” (Unknown)

“Joining the Alton CWC in my elder years brought me many new friends and renewed purpose in serving for the Lord. I am more active in the community, and through new contacts, have had other Christian opportunities such as singing with a group for nursing homes. The CWC monthly meetings also bring inspiration and motivation for Christian living. Outreach to the community through Stonecroft Prays! Walks has been a blessing too!” (Mary Ellen Grisham)

“The Christian Women’s Connection meetings have always been a special blessing for me. The speakers are always so uplifting, and the Christian companionship is wonderful.” (Janet Arendell”

