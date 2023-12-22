ALTON - The Alton City Council earlier this week approved two items related to street projects and maintenance for a combined total of over $1 million. This includes $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and nearly $300,000 worth of accepted material proposals from various companies.

The first item approved authorizes the disbursement of ARPA funds for “the purchase of construction materials in the amount of $800,000 for streets projects, the priorities for which are established in the Public Works Strategic Plan (2024 - 2030),” according to the resolution.

Also approved were proposals from several companies for materials to be used in the 2024 Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) Street Maintenance Program. Companies submitted bids for six total item groups, including everything from bituminous patching material to concrete materials and more. IDOT documents indicate the amount approved for successful bidders totals $292,321.50 for all six items, including hauling differentials to transport two of the items.

Between the $800,000 in ARPA funds and $292,321.50 in accepted material bids, the overall amount approved for future street projects and maintenance totals $1,092,321.50.

The full list of materials and bid-winning companies is as follows: Item 1 - Bituminous Patching Material (Pre-Mix) Asphalt Sales and Products, Inc.

Item 2 - Bituminous Patching Material (Cold Mix) Mahoney Asphalt, LLC

Item 3 - Hot-Mix Asphalt Surface Course Mahoney Asphalt, LLC

Item 4 - Bituminous Material: HFE-150 Liquid Asphalt (No bid received - This item will be rebid)

Item Group 5 - Aggregate and Sand Various Gradations New Frontier Materials, LLC

Item Group 6 - Concrete Materials Various Mixes Concrete Supply of Illinois



Some material bids were higher or lower than estimated by civil engineers Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. The lowest bid received for Item 1 was 1.52% higher than estimated - however, the lowest bid for Item 2 was 0.95% lower than estimated.

The lowest bid for Item 3 was 5.56% lower than estimated, but since there were no bids submitted for Item 4, that item will need to be rebid. The lowest bids for Item 5 and Item 6 were 9.7% and 9.82% higher than estimated respectively.

A full recording of the Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

