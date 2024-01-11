ALTON - The Alton City Council amended the City Code on Wednesday to grant a new local business a liquor license in addition to passing several items approved by the Committee of the Whole earlier this week.

According to the ordinance amending the City Code, the city “wishes to amend its number of Class I Liquor Licenses to accommodate The Bells and Whistles on Belle Street, LLC to serve alcoholic beverages at its place of business.” No further information was provided about the business.

Additionally, Mayor David Goins and the City Council “find that amending the City's regulations on the number of Liquor Licenses will encourage the City's continued healthy economic growth.”

The City Council also moved several more items forward that had been approved earlier this week by the Committee of the Whole. Alderman Raymond Strebel was absent from Wednesday's meeting.

Among the other items passed were expanded zoning classifications and slightly altered rules for cannabis businesses opening/operating within the City of Alton. Certain zoning classifications apply to certain cannabis businesses, while the date for cannabis license renewal has changed and a requirement of 75 minimum parking spaces for dispensaries has been removed. More information about those changes is available in this related story on Riverbender.com.

The council also moved forward a potential collaboration between the City of Alton and SIUE to facilitate a “Greenhouse Gas Inventory” from the city, creating an overview of its greenhouse gas emissions and their associated sources. For more on that collaboration, see this related story on Riverbender.com

A full recording of the Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

