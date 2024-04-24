ALTON - The Alton City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved $429,000 for improvements to the Brown Street Bridge at Rock Springs Creek. It may not be the last the city spends on the project, as the Committee of the Whole is set to consider $180,000 of additional funding.

The resolution passed on Wednesday calls for $429,000 “or as much as may be needed” in matching funds as part of a joint funding agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for the bridge improvement project. The city’s contribution will reportedly come from Motor Fuel Tax funds or Rebuild Illinois funds.

The project consists of the replacement or reconstruction of the double box culvert that runs below Brown Street at Rock Springs Creek, about 100 feet east of Rock Springs Drive. According to the official Project Description, it will also “require removal and replacement of the roadway, pedestrian facilities and drainage facilities above the proposed and existing culvert.”

The city has also agreed to “pass a supplemental resolution if necessary to appropriate additional funds for the completion of the project,” according to the resolution.

Alderwoman Rosetta Brown introduced two new resolutions at the City Council meeting to refer to the Committee of the Whole for their consideration - one to approve $180,000 in additional Motor Fuel Tax funds for the Brown Street Bridge Project, and one for an Engineering Services Agreement with Oates Associates, Inc. for the same project.

The Alton Committee of the Whole meets next on Monday, May 6, 2024, when the additional resolutions will be given a first reading and not voted on. The committee is likely to take action on the item at the following meeting on Monday, May 20, 2024.

A recording of the April 24, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

