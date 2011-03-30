March 30, 2011 – The Alton Public Works Department and Alton Treasurer’s Office would like to remind residents of a few important rules concerning animals in the City.

Owners of dogs and cats are required to get pet licenses annually for each animal by June 1st. The licenses can be purchased at the Alton Treasurer’s Office for $5.00 if the animal is spayed or neutered or for $10.00 if the animal is not spayed or neutered.

The City of Alton Animal Clinic will be Saturday, April 16th, from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., at the Public Works Building located at 2 Emma Kaus Lane. Rabies inoculations for cats and dogs will be $14.00. Distemper inoculations will be available for an additional $16.00. Madison County animal tags will also be available for $10.00 if the animal is spayed, neutered, or under 6 months old or for $30.00 if the animal is not spayed, neutered, or under 6 months old. City of Alton animal licenses will also be available.

When walking through your neighborhood or parks with your pet, please remember to pickup after your pet. Also, please remember that the City of Alton has a Leash Law. All dogs are required to be on leash. Cat owners must prevent their cats from becoming a public nuisance as defined by the laws of the City of Alton. Failure to comply could lead to a fine for the pet’s owner.

If you have any questions regarding animal control related matters, please contact the Public Works Department. If you have any questions regarding obtaining pet permits, please contact the City Treasurer’s Office.

