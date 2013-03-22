The Alton Public Works Department and Alton Treasurer’s Office would like to remind residents of a few important rules concerning animals in the City.

Owners of dogs and cats are required to register their pets by June 1st every year. The fees can be purchased at the Alton Treasurer’s Office or online at http://www.alton-il.com by clicking the “Pay Pet Permits” icon. Registration fees are $5.00 if the animal is spayed or neutered or $10.00 if the animal is not spayed or neutered.

The City of Alton Animal Clinic will be Saturday, April 20, from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M., at the Public Works Building located at 2 Emma Kaus Lane. Rabies inoculations for cats and dogs will be $16.00. Distemper inoculations will be available for an additional $14.00. Madison County animal tags will also be available for $10.00 if the animal is spayed, neutered, or under 6 months old or for $30.00 if the animal is not spayed, neutered, or under 6 months old. City of Alton registration fees may be paid at the Clinic as well.

When walking through your neighborhood or parks with your pet, please remember to pickup after your pet. Also, please remember that the City of Alton has a Leash Law. All dogs are required to be on leash. Cat owners must prevent their cats from becoming a public nuisance as defined by the laws of the City of Alton. Failure to comply could lead to a fine for the pet’s owner.

If you have any questions regarding animal control related matters, please contact Animal Control at 463-3553 or the Public Works Department at 463-3530. If you have any questions regarding animal registration fees, please contact the City Treasurer’s Office at 463-3540 or at adeardeuff@alton-il.com.

