ALTON - The catfishing season kicks off in style on Saturday, March 4 as anglers from 12 states drop their lines in the Mississippi River in Alton for the Twisted Cat Outdoors Tournament.

A total of 75 boats will take part in the all-day tourney with teams fishing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting at the Alton Marina. The team with the highest total weight of three fish will take home over $18,000 in prize money. The tournament remained in Alton thanks to efforts by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

“Twisted Cat is a great addition to our growing list of sports tournaments and events making the Great Rivers & Routes region home,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

Article continues after sponsor message

Twisted Cat Outdoors is one of the premier catfishing tournament trails in the U.S. with tournaments held along the Mississippi, Missouri, and Ohio rivers. The fishing tourney has been holding events since 2009 throughout the Midwest. Other tournament stops for 2023 include New Madrid, MO., Cape Girardeau, MO, Ft. Madison, IA, and Jeffersonville, IN.

Twisted Cat Outdoors Tournament is anticipated to bring in over $300,000 in economic impact to southwest Illinois.

“We have anglers from over 12 states excited to kick off the catfishing season in Alton. This is a big fish territory,” said Alex Nagy, Director of the Twisted Cat Outdoors Tournament Series.

More like this: