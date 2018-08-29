Alton and Jersey battle in competitive dual girls tennis match Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton and Jersey battled in a competitive girls tennis match throughout the singles and doubles ranks on Tuesday, but the Redbirds prevailed in the final team score 7-0 at Jersey Community High School tennis courts. A summary of the match: Article continues after sponsor message ALTON HIGH SCHOOL 7, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 0 Singles

No. 1 — Nikki Lowe, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def . Libby Roth, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Mackenzie Giertz, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def . Aubrey McCormick, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 — Cali Giertz, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def . Holli Roberts, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3; No. 4 — Lexi Mayfield, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def . Morgan Davis, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-2; Doubles

No. 1 — Hannah Macias-Maddie Sanez, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def. Hannah Hudson-Chelsea Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 6-4, 7-5; No. 2 — Molly Gross-Val Walters, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def. Michelle Maag-Maura Eads, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 6-3, 7-5; No. 3 — Paige Rockholm-Angelina Taul, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def. Lily Ingram-Sabrina Ingram, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 7-5, 6-2; More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip