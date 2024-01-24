ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Alton and the City of Edwardsville have been named two of the “8 Best Towns in Illinois to Visit in 2024” by World Atlas, a geography website that shares information about different cities and countries around the world.

The list, published last week, discusses tourist attractions and historical highlights in both cities. World Atlas encourages readers to visit these smaller towns to enjoy a “fresh holiday stay that you would not find in the big cities.”

Alton was noted for its “interesting historical landmarks and exciting outdoor pursuits” as well as “quirky amusement centers” like the National Great Rivers Museum, Gordon F. Moore Community Park and the Jacoby Arts Center. World Atlas noted that Alton “offers something for everyone” and is the site of many historical monuments, including the Lovejoy State Memorial.



Edwardsville was commended for its nature and recreational opportunities through the Edwardsville Township Community Park, Watershed Nature Center and trails. According to World Atlas, the city “delivers an outstanding balance between small-town charm and big-city amenities,” with a “vibrant” downtown and “bustling art scene” at the Edwardsville Art Center and Wildey Theater.

The other six towns highlighted in the list included Carbondale, Galena, Lewistown, Jacksonville, St. Charles and Galesburg. You can find the full list at WorldAtlas.com.

