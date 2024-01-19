ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The Alton and Edwardsville Overnight Warming Locations (OWLs) will be activated again on Friday night, Jan. 19, 2024.

The overnight warming locations are at Deliverance Temple, 1125 Sixth St. in Alton, and First Baptist Church in Edwardsville, 534 St. Louis St. in Edwardsville.

"Please make sure your clients and patrons are aware of the forecast that determines our activation. We do not want people to show up when the doors will be locked, so make sure they know where to check: www.riverbender.com/weather or 618-465-4545. If the overnight low temperature is predicted to be:

20 degrees or lower, we will be OPEN

21 degrees or higher, we will be CLOSED."

"Thanks for all you are doing to help us serve our neighbors," the OWL lead team said.

