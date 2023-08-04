ALTON - Enjoy the sounds of smooth jazz and the taste of great wine as the successful Alton Jazz & Wine Festival returns to the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, September 2, 2023 with gates opening at 6 p.m.

The Alton Jazz Confluence, featuring up and coming Alton/Godfrey student musicians, will again kick off this year’s festival. Following this exciting group of future jazz stars will be Jason Swagler and Weather Forever.

The headliners for this year’s Alton Jazz & Wine Festival will be the Trumpet Trio, three top-notch players in the St. Louis area: Danny Campbell, Dawn Weber, and Kasimu Taylor. These three occupy the summit of the region’s jazz trumpet talent and experience. The Amphitheater Commission is privileged to host them in both collective and individual settings, featuring trumpet pieces from Alton-born Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, and others.

All three have starred at recent Festivals and ceremonies in the Riverbend. Dawn played at the first Alton Jazz & Wine Festival in 2017; Danny played at the 2021 Festival, and Kasimu fronted the opening act at 2015’s Miles Davis Memorial Project dedication ceremony for North America’s only sculpture of Mr. Davis on Third Street.

The Trio’s rhythm section is comprised of three virtuosos on their respective instruments, pianist Arthur Toney, bassist Jeffrey Anderson, and drummer Marty Morrison. These versatile, terrific players have backed the biggest jazz names.

“The Alton Amphitheater Commission is excited to again bring great jazz to Alton’s riverfront with this popular and growing event,” said Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “We’re particularly proud to again feature some of our local student musicians at the beginning of the festival.”

“We are also thrilled to bring back the intimate jazz club setting where tables will be on the stage surrounding the artists as they perform,” continued Herkert. “This set-up, first utilized at the 2021 festival, proved to be extremely popular and sold out quickly.”

This year’s festival will again feature the popular charcuterie trays from Brown Bag Bistro as well as other food options. A wide variety of wines will be available for purchase by the bottle or glass, and beer and non-alcoholic beverage options will also be available.

Tickets for the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival are $80.00 for a 4-top table, $40.00 for a 2-top table, and $5.00 for general admission lawn seating plus taxes and fees. All tickets are on sale now at www.MetroTix.com and at Funky Cards and Collectibles in downtown Alton.

For more information about this and other events at the Alton Amphitheater, please visit www.RiverfrontAmphitheater.com.

