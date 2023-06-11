BALLWIN, Mo. - The Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team allowed nine runs in two innings and it helped to be the difference as the Legionnaires lost to Maryland Heights, Mo., of northwest St. Louis County, 10-7 in a game played Saturday afternoon in a tournament at Ballwin, Mo., in west County.

It's the first of three tournaments the Legionnaires will play in over the next four weeks, also playing in a tournament next weekend at Trenton and then competing in a Fourth of July holiday tournament in Washington, Mo.

Alton took an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first, with both teams trading runs in the second to give the Legionnaires a 3-1 lead, but Maryland Heights did its damage in the third and fourth, scoring six times in the third and three more times in the fourth to go ahead 10-3. Alton scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, then added on single runs in the fifth and sixth, with Maryland Heights holding on to take the 10-7 win.

Will Fahnestock led Alton with three hits and two RBIs, while Hayden Garner, Max Ontis and Hayden Sherman all having hits. Logan Bogard started on the mound and went 2.2 innings, striking out two, with R. Postlewait throwing 1.1 innings, fanning one and Eli Lawrence pitched one inning and also struck out one.

The Legionnaires were set to play in the final day of the tournament on Sunday, then host Highland in a District 22 game Tuesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday at 6 p.m., travels to Carlyle for a game Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., then plays in the Trenton tournament next weekend.

Alton Post 126 Under-17 Legion Baseball Team Pick Up Three Close Wins In Breese Tournament

BREESE - The under-17 Alton Post 126 American Legion baseball team won three close decisions in a tournament this weekend in Breese, two of them one-run games, to go 3-0 in the tournament thus far, with the final day of competition set for Sunday.

Post 126 won its opener on Friday with a 7-6 win over the Breese Gray team, then took two on Saturday, winning over Steeleville 11-7, then defeated Breese Gray for a second time, scoring six times in the fifth to win 12-11.

In the game against Breese on Friday, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the second before Alton came back with three runs in the third to go ahead 3-1. Breese scored a single run in the fourth, with Alton coming back in the fifth to restore its two-run lead at 4-2. Breese then scored four times in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead, but Post 126 came back with three in the bottom of the inning to take the 7-6 win.

Devon Barboza led the way with two hits and a RBI for Alton, while Drake Champlin had two hits, Carsen Bristow had a hit and RBI, Mykal Taylor and Jackson Dorris had hits and Caleb Handler drove home a run. Barboza went six innings on the mound, striking out two, while Jackson Pruitt pitched the seventh and got the win, also fanning two.

Article continues after sponsor message

In Saturday's first game, where all games were shortened to five innings, Steeleville scored a single run in the first to go up 1-0, with Alton scoring six runs in the home half to go ahead 6-1. Steeleville came back with two runs in the second and three more in the third to tie the game 6-6, but Alton scored five times in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 11-6. Steeleville scored one in the fifth, but couldn't come back as Alton took the win 11-7.

Pruitt had two hits and three RBIs for Post 126, while Dorris had a hit and drove in two runs, Bristow came up with a hit and Taylor drove in a run. Nolan Parker went 2.1 innings to start on the mound, striking out three, while Camden Siebert threw 2.2 innings, fanning four to take the win.

Junior Legionnaires Win Four Of Five Games At Tournament In Breese, Conclude Tournament Play On Sunday

BREESE - The Alton Post 126 under-15 American Legion baseball team has enjoyed a very successful weekend, winning four of five games in a tournament in Breese, winning three games on Friday and splitting a pair on Saturday.

On Friday, the junior Legionnaires started out with a 12-2 win over Trenton, scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-4 win over Steeleville, then took a 7-0 forfeit win over the Rend Lake Rascals. On Saturday, Post 126 dropped an 8-3 decision to Highland, but bounced back with a 13-2 win over the host Breese team to go 4-1 in the tournament with the Sunday games remaining.

In the first game on Friday, Alton scored three runs in each of the first three innings to take a 9-2 lead after Trenton scored single runs in the top halves of the second and third innings. Post 126 then scored once in the fourth and twice more in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over Trenton.

Logan Hickman had two hits and three RBIs for Alton, while both Joe Stephan and B. Rensing had a hit and two RBIs each, Jacob Flowers and Dagen Cordes had a hit and RBI each and Alex Pilger and Jack Puent each had a RBI.

Hickman threw three innings on the mound, striking out six, while Gavin Ipanis threw the final two innings, fanning four.

In the second game against Steeleville, the two sides traded runs in the first before Steeleville scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. The junior Legionnaires then came up with their four-run seventh to take the win.

Ipanis came up with a hit and two RBIs for Alton, with Canaan Cook and Hickman having the other hits on the day and both Stephan and Pilger driving in runs. Kameron Johnson started on the mound and went one inning, fanning four, with both Dane Godard and Reese Bohlen throwing one inning on the mound each, Bohlen picking up a strikeout, Cordes tossed 1.1 innings, striking out one, Stephan worked 1.2 innings and struck out one and Pilger pitched the seventh to get the win, striking out two. Alton was then awarded the 7-0 forfeit win over the Rascals to finish the day.

More like this: