ALTON - Alton firefighters called a Box Alarm early Saturday morning for an apartment fire in the 3200 block of Myrle Street in Alton.



When firefighters arrived on the scene they were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the apartment building. Firefighters did a primary search for residents still in the building. No occupants were located inside the apartments.

Firefighters had a tough time putting the fire out due to the fire making it into the walls and ceiling and spreading to all the apartments. The apartment building suffered significant damage. East Alton Fire Department was on scene to help Alton with the fire.

No injuries were reported.

