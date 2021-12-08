ALTON - Alton Fourth Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown loves Christmas. This Christmas season she formulated a special plan to have a light display in what is unofficially known as “The State House Circle” by Saint Anthony’s Health Center. The official tree lighting and ornament display will be turned on at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Brown said an 8-foot Christmas centerpiece tree has been donated for The Circle and the other trees in the area will also be decorated with ornaments and lights. She said each of the 94 streets in the Fourth Ward will have an ornament. She said the Alton Boys and Girls Club helped with the ornaments and the project, which had strong community participation.

The Circle is located at College and Central Avenues and is adjacent to Saint Anthony’s. The first capital of Illinois was located in Vandalia, Illinois, but Illinois citizens began to advocate the capital be relocated closer to the center of the state. A bill was introduced in 1833 for a statewide vote to determine a new location and Alton was one of the locations named. However, Springfield won out, largely helped by a push from then-lawyer Abraham Lincoln. The area where The Circle is located would have been the location of the Illinois State capital if the vote had been in favor of that spot.

Brown urged residents to come out and enjoy the night at The Circle.

“The Circle will be lit up beautifully,” she said. “This will help bring in the Christmas spirit. Please come and help us hang ornaments for the streets in our ward, especially yours. Your attendance is greatly appreciated.”

Hot chocolate will also be available at the lights event.

Rosie said Christmas is her favorite time of the year each year.

“Christmas gives me a true feeling for hope, joy, and the love for people. Christ has always been the center of my life and always a protector. That is why I celebrate Christmas in such strong ways.”

