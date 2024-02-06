ALTON - Alton Alderwoman Rosetta Brown is speaking out strongly against gun violence. The recent shooting of a 13-year-old in the city sparked Rosetta to provide her comments. The female victim in the weekend shooting remained in critical condition as of Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

A community candlelight prayer vigil is planned for the girl and her family and any others who have experienced gun violence at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, on Highland Avenue across from Hampton Gardens. Alton alderwoman Brown and Missy Johnson, a concerned citizen, have together come up with the idea for the prayer vigil.

Brown said the recent shooting of a child in Alton is simply devastating and uncalled for.

"How cowardly is such an act," she said in her comments. "We must let the thugs, uninvited guests and those who just don't belong on our streets know that this type of action will not be tolerated in our community. Just a block away from the shooting in a prominent church in our community prayers are happening every day for this senseless drive-by shooting.

"This will not be tolerated and those who committed the crime will have to pay. Quit coming into our neighborhoods thinking you can do anything and it is OK. It is not OK. We see you! And we will go after you as a community."

Brown continued and said: "We love Alton and will protect each other."

"Let's get our streets back and show more positive than negative on our streets. Our police force works hard to solve cases such as this and they need to be commended. There are so many positive things the residents can be involved in from clean-up days, volunteering, with the different organizations, getting to know your leaders and politicians in your community, work programs, church programs, mentoring, and making a positive difference in our families.

"Let's speak out against these acts and continue to lift the child and the family of the child in your prayers."

Brown encouraged anyone with information about the suspect or suspects in this drive-by shooting, to immediately contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

She also encouraged anyone who can, to attend the candlelight vigil for the victim and family on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

