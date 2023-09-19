Alton Again Hosts Incredible Weekend Of Tennis With Robert Logan Invite Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jersey's Libby McCormick continued to excel at No. 1 singles and finished fourth for the Panthers. She lost to a player from Cor Jesu and Highland, but she beat Lafayette Webster Groves to get in the semis, Coach Macias said. Article continues after sponsor message Jersey's top doubles team of Hudson and Noble went 2-2 in a really tough flight. They lost to Cor Jesu, who finished third, and they lost to Effingham St. Anthony, who finished fifth. They beat Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Alton. More like this: Coach Macias said more than anything about this weekend: "I am glad that we got to celebrate Robert Logan again. He meant so much to Alton tennis and he would love to see this many good teams come to town for a fun day of tennis. His mom and wife Kayla came out to support too. We are happy to honor his legacy." Jersey's Libby McCormick continued to excel at No. 1 singles and finished fourth for the Panthers. "Lauren Massey played number one singles and I am always proud of her effort, she had to push herself in every match." "We had a few first-round wins but could not keep it going. However, we got what we wanted and played a lot of good tennis. Scarlett Eades and Lilly Schuler played well at number one doubles and competed with everyone, although the Lafayette match was hard for us, just like everyone else. Coach Macias said the Redbirds played well but didn't get all the results they wanted in the invite. "She lost in the semis last year in a very emotional match so it was cool to see her come back to win. Big congratulations to Highland for winning the tournament. This was a tough field and they beat a lot of quality teams to finish first. Overall we had perfect weather and incredible sportsmanship and competition." Macias said: "We had some incredible individual performances in the Robert Logan Invitational. The Yin sisters from Lafayette were incredible to watch and they dominated at number one doubles. Elena Davis finished first at number one singles and she also destroyed her opponents. Alton coach Jesse Highland won the championship of the 2023 Alton High School Robert Logan Invitational, finishing just ahead of Lafayette and Webster Groves. Alton High finished ninth in the 16-team tournament. ALTON - As usual, the Robert Logan Invitational over the weekend on various Alton and Godfrey courts showcased some elite high school tennis players. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip