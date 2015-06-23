Engineer Steve Perry and the Alton Fire Department have a most worthy cause they are promoting: to purchase a modified car or truck for a disabled veteran.

Each Friday, participating Alton Fire Department members will be wearing red T-shirts with the Associated Fire Firefighters of Illinois (AFFI) symbols and “Support our Troops” on them. The fire department is selling the T-shirts to the public to support the AFFI Road Warrior Program. Perry, president of Local 1255 of AFFI, said the effort has purchased several vehicles for veterans since its start.

“I believe this is the fourth or fifth year this has been done,” Perry said. “We will give the vehicle to someone in the Metro East area when we have the funds raised. Other fire departments in the Metro East also have the T-shirts for sale.”

T-shirts are available for $20 for small through extra-large. The XXX-large shirts sell for $25.

“We have sold quite a few and hope to sell more,” Perry said of the T-shirts.

Perry said the project is something positive to get all the fire department personnel working on together.

“We see the Wood River and East Alton people on bigger fires and it is also nice to work with all of them on this project,” he said. “There is more every day for firefighters to do in their community. I love it. I have done it for 15 years and can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said the project is something his firefighters requested through Perry and he welcomed them doing it with open arms.

“I am very proud of our Alton Firefighters Local 1255 for participating in a program that raises support for our nation’s troops and provides assistance for those who have been injured by way of helping increase their mobility by giving them a modified vehicle.”

To purchase T-shirts visit one of the Alton fire stations or contact Perry at 618-910-1558; or 618-463-3569. Residents can also make donations to an account at the Bank of Edwardsville with checks going to the AFFI Warrior Program.

