GODFREY - Alton High School Principal Michael Bellm released a statement to parents and guardians Wednesday about a pair of possible threats discovered in bathrooms in the school Monday and Tuesday.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff confirmed the department is "actively investigating the situation."

"We can’t comment much beyond what Mr. Bellm has released to parents and guardians because it is an active investigation," he said. "We are working with the Alton School District to make sure students and staff are safe. That is our first and foremost concern."

This was Principal Bellm’s correspondence Wednesday to parents and guardians:

"On Monday, I shared a communication with parents (see below) regarding an incident at Alton High. I want to provide you with an update on this incident and the precautionary steps we are taking as a result. The concerning statement/threat on Monday listed a specific date, March 22. Another message in a different bathroom was discovered today. This threat did not list a specific date. The Madison County Sheriff's Department, along with Alton High School Administrators, are actively investigating both incidents.

"Schools and districts across the nation continue to deal with false threats, particularly students joking about threats and other concerning comments. It is imperative that we continue to take all precautionary measures necessary to keep our students and staff safe. Therefore, Alton High will operate under restricted movement until further notice. The academic day will continue as normal. However, students requesting to use the restroom or to go to another location during a class period will be escorted to and from that location by another staff member.

"I have also asked for our law enforcement partners to increase their presence in our school. This will assist our team in ensuring a safe environment at all times and for students and staff. This communication is intended to keep you updated and informed. Thank you for your understanding."

This was Principal Bellm’s release from Monday:

Alton High Parents and Guardians:

"I want to provide you with information regarding an incident that occurred at our school today. A concerning statement was written on one of the bathroom walls. It was discovered and reported. School administrators and school resource officers conducted an immediate and thorough investigation. Schools and districts across our region continue to deal with false threats, particularly students joking about threats and other concerning comments. These behaviors are simply not acceptable at Alton High School.

"Regardless of the intent by a student involved in such incidents, please know that we must take all of these matters very seriously. We will continue to do so in ensuring we are providing the safest campus possible for our students. Again, this email is just to inform you of what occurred today and our continued efforts to keep our school environment safe. Please do not hesitate to contact me by calling the school office should you have any additional questions or concerns."

Riverbender.com will report more on the issue as additional details become available.

