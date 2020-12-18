ALTON - The Salvation Army in Alton is in need of $59,255.82 to reach its Red Kettle Campaign goal of $103,000 as of December 17. The campaign has only six days, Lieutenant Lily Reiner said on Thursday.

Presently on December 17, the Salvation Army campaign has raised $43,744.18.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign always begins on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The Kettle Campaign kick-off was at Lincoln Douglas Square on Friday, November 22.

"This means that we still need to raise $59,255.82 in order to keep our programs going and being able to financially help members of the community," Lt. Riener said.

"The iconic Red Kettle campaign is the main fundraising event for The Salvation Army," added Lt. Riener. "Nearly $100,000 was raised last year in the Riverbend area. Funds are used to support services that occur throughout the year for at-risk people in the community and include food pantries, utility assistance, community lunch feeding programs, case management and guidance, community events, youth activities, and the Christmas toy drive. Without the support and generosity of our community members, programs like these would not be able to happen."

Riener said the Salvation Army doesn't want to turn people away from their services, but "if we do not meet our goal we will have to cut back on programming and financial support to the community. This is something we really would hate to have to do. Our Red Kettle Campaign is extremely important to our mission here at The Salvation Army."

The Salvation Army has been providing support to The Riverbend Area for 130 years.



How people can help through this season:

Sign up to volunteer to ring at RegistertoRing.com or by calling 618-465-7764 and talk with Lt Lily.

Continue to donate as you pass a Red Kettle at local merchants.

Stop by the office and drop your donation off.

By Mail, send in a check and designate to Red Kettle efforts:

The Salvation Army

525 Alby Street

Alton, IL 62002

