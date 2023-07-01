ALTON - YWCA, in conjunction with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, is again offering free community tutoring sessions on Thursdays July 6 - August 10, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at YWCA, 304 E Third Street in Alton. The program structure includes Math and Reading instruction for grades K-6, lunch, a fun enrichment activity and a snack. Class sizes are limited to no more than 10 students to maximize learning. In addition, the session is deliberately scheduled after summer school is complete. Content builds upon previous session instruction, so attendance at each session is highly recommended. Sessions are designed to focus on the development of Math and Reading skills as well as social emotional skills.

Research shows that students lose approximately 1 to 2 months’ worth of reading and math skills over the summer, with the loss being greater in math than reading. Recent data shows that math scores for 13 year olds are the lowest in decades. The Covid pandemic contributed to the declines but they began years before the health crisis.

Dorothy Hummel, YWCA Executive Director, “is proud of the collaborations with Candice Wallace, Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, Alton based Summer Lunch program, Madison County and the Alton Women’s Home Association. It Is also wonderful to see area teachers and volunteers come back year after to serve these students. We are in our seventh year of offering free Community Tutoring and we know this program works. Last year’s results clearly showed no learning loss and for regularly participating students, learning gains in both reading and math.”

Funding for the Community Tutoring program is available from a grant from Madison County and the Alton Women’s Home Association. Registration forms are available on www.altonywca.com or https://forms.gle/wHeyjzPbbB85Txn39 by calling 618.465.7774. Due to grant funding, the registration package has been expanded to include additional paperwork.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

