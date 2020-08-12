ALTON - YWCA of Alton is reminding parents to register children for the 2020-21 Childhood Enrichment program. The program serves the Alton, Wood River-Hartford, and Roxana School Districts with sites at YWCA Center in Alton (full day care) , Lewis & Clark Elementary in Wood River (before and after care options), and Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River (Serving Roxana School District with before/after care options)

YWCA Childhood Enrichment Program is a State of Illinois license-exempt program that provides before and after school care and full day care (remote learning option for Alton School District) for students in kindergarten thru age 12. In addition, should other school districts shift to remote learning option, YWCA of Alton is prepared to provide support to working families with their child care needs. During this COVID pandemic, YWCA is complying with State of IL and CDC guidelines for childcare facilities. Our Parent Handbook has been updated to include specific guidance while we are in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Kathy Holder, Child Enrichment Program Director has stated that “Our Alton staff will be trained on Google Classroom and we will support students as they stay on task for their allotted times during the day. We are ready for the additional device usage at our facility. We find ourselves in a solid position to assist students during this critical time as we have high caliber Site Coordinators. Several of our staff have degrees including two Site Coordinators will be finishing their degrees in elementary education in December.”

Ms. Holder remarked, “Our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) curriculum along with exposure to Racial Justice, Cultural Diversity, and service in the community strengthens the education experience of the students in our program.” Parents looking to provide a strong well-rounded experience for their students, including daily homework help, will find that in the YWCA program,” said Holder.

Article continues after sponsor message

YWCA accepts CHASI and DCFS funding and assist parents with filling out CHASI paperwork. According to Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of the YWCA of Alton, “It is part of our mission to ensure that everyone has access to quality child care, and we are happy to help eligible parents receive the assistance that is available.” Fees vary depending on the services provided. Families interested are urged to check out www.altonywca.com or contact us at 618.465.7774.

“I am very pleased with the care and the activities that have been provided for my granddaughter. She comes home every day wanting to tell us what they did that day and she is always excited to go!” said Jeff Oetken. Another parent, Sarah Hankins, said “It has been a great experience overall in both the after-school and summer programs. My son really enjoys all of the leaders and activities.”

If you would like to register your child for the 2020/21 school year, you may do so in person at the YWCA at 304 E. Third Street, Alton, IL 62002 or download the forms at www.ywcaalton.com and scan and return them to info@altonywca.com. Any parents wishing to register “on site” will need to have a copy of their child’s birth certificate and physical. If you have further questions or need additional information, please call the YWCA at 618-465-7774.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the

unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

More like this: