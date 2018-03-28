GLEN CARBON – A newly remodeled Altitude Trampoline Park reopened March 2, under new ownership at 91 Fountain Drive, just off Illinois 157 in Glen Carbon.

The Aim High ownership group purchased the park in late 2017 and chose to close during the park’s peak season to ensure the facility is operating to its fullest potential – and bringing the newest and most exciting activities to families.

“It was important that we took the time necessary to evaluate the park from all aspects –attractions, safety, and guest service – make significant improvements to the old park’s condition, and make sure we have the best management team possible,” said Steve Wineriter, new co-owner of Altitude Glen Carbon.

“All of the owners are parents ourselves, who understand that the guest experience has to be our number one priority. It is our mission to make this park the absolute best it can be – a safe, friendly and fun environment where families can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience and quality time together,” said Wineriter.

Cory Eling, the manager of the Glen Carbon Altitude Trampoline Park, said there were a lot of positive changes made to the facility after being shut down for about 90 days.

"There were a lot of changes made to the park and layout," he said. "A rock wall that is a themed rock wall was added, plus a Ninja Warrior course, along with an arcade and jump boxes on the main course. We have arrow ball that is just back to back to basketball hoops play. We also update our concession stand and did some other things as well. We think the new attractions are going to pay off."

Following a comprehensive internal review, the new owners were pleased to see the 27,000-square foot facility’s cleanliness and safety features were fully intact. All Altitude Trampoline Parks are American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) certified. ASTM creates the highest standards for safety in the industry, which sets Altitude apart from many similar parks.

The renovated facility boasts brand new attractions families will love – including a state-of-the-art ninja warrior course, animated rock climbing wall, enlarged foam pit, adjustable basketball dunk lanes, and Aeroball, a game that mixes volleyball, dodgeball and basketball on a trampoline.

“We are so excited and proud to be part of the Glen Carbon community, said Wineriter. “We have a vested interest here, and for us, that means getting Altitude Glen Carbon involved in the community and giving back to those organizations, churches and schools who support us.”

Hours at Altitude Glen Carbon are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. The park will offer special weekday toddler rates and family packages, with specially-themed Friday and Saturday events coming soon.

For more information, visit Altitude Glen Carbon online at: www.altitudeglencarbon.com or call: (618) 663-3879.



ABOUT ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARKS

Fort Worth, Texas,-based Vertical LLC., d.b.a. Altitude Trampoline Park, are the world's premier trampoline facilities that offer healthy fun and exercise for people of all ages. Founded in 2012, Altitude is the fastest growing trampoline park company in the world. With parks opening on three separate continents and cities around the globe, ATP has become the industry leader in both experiences for the visitor and potential park owners.

With brand new facilities and custom-designed parks, you'll find it hard to discover an experience anywhere like one that Altitude brings. With venues including more than 25,000+ square feet of indoor jumping space, Altitude can accommodate almost any group size and offers activities that range from regular jumping to dodgeball, fitness classes to competitive jumping, and parties for birthdays, group and corporate events, or just about any other type of event conceivable.

